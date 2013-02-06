The BSE index up 0.04 percent, and the 50-share NSE index gains 0.16 percent, rebounding modestly from a four-week low hit on Tuesday. * Shares in HDFC Ltd up 1.5 percent a day after the mortgage lender cut its prime lending rate by 10 basis points starting Wednesday, which could boost loan growth despite the hit to margins. * Sugar producers gain, with Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd up 4.6 percent and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd up 6.6 percent, after The Economic Times reported India's food ministry has decided to seek Cabinet approval to lift controls on sugar. * However, NTPC Ltd shares fall 1.6 percent ahead of the government selling a 9.5 percent stake in the state power utility, which will help it will raise around 120 billion rupees ($2.25 billion). (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)