* USD/INR 1-year forward premiums rise to as much as 354 points, a level last seen in 1998, from 348 points last close, Thomson Reuters data shows. * Dealers say capital inflows are leading to rupee gains in spot markets and paying in forwards. * Importers are also paying at the long end, while exporters are largely absent, they say. * Spot USD/INR has been hovering at three-and-a-half month lows, now at 53.06/07 vs 53.14/15 at Tuesday's close. * INR will strengthen around 1 percent to 52.50 in 12 months, a Reuters poll showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)