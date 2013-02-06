* India's overnight cash rates spike in the afternoon
trade to as much as 8.15 percent, 40 basis points higher than
the current repo rate of 7.75 percent.
* "Borrowing in the repo window had reduced in the last few days
because of the CRR cut which will be effective Saturday. So,
some people who have been caught short are borrowing in call and
CBLO," says a foreign bank dealer.
* About 2.85 billion rupees have been dealt at 8.10-8.15
percent levels in the call market, the central bank's clearing
platform showed.
* Repo bids ease more, falling to 576.15 billion rupees on
Wednesday, steadily declining from over 1 trillion rupees on
Feb. 1.
* Total volumes reported on the CCIL were at 103.87 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.81 percent. CBLO volumes
were high at 623.49 billion rupees with a weighted average rate
of 7.64 percent.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)