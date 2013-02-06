* India's overnight cash rates spike in the afternoon trade to as much as 8.15 percent, 40 basis points higher than the current repo rate of 7.75 percent. * "Borrowing in the repo window had reduced in the last few days because of the CRR cut which will be effective Saturday. So, some people who have been caught short are borrowing in call and CBLO," says a foreign bank dealer. * About 2.85 billion rupees have been dealt at 8.10-8.15 percent levels in the call market, the central bank's clearing platform showed. * Repo bids ease more, falling to 576.15 billion rupees on Wednesday, steadily declining from over 1 trillion rupees on Feb. 1. * Total volumes reported on the CCIL were at 103.87 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.81 percent. CBLO volumes were high at 623.49 billion rupees with a weighted average rate of 7.64 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)