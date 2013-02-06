Feb 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Groupe Auchan SA

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 19, 2018

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 109.804

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 105.9bp

Over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR

Payment Date February 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

Temporary ISIN FR0011417609

ISIN FR0011064500

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.