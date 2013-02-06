Feb 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale (Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date February 13, 2017
Coupon 1.27 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date February 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BremLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BRL9014
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.