Feb 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower SB Capital S.A
Guarantor Sberbank of Russia
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 28, 2017
Coupon 2.065 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & Sberbank CIB
Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0204477274
