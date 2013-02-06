Feb 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kion Finance S.A
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 450 million euro
Coupon 6.75 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 6.75 pct
Payment Date February 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, KKR, Unicredit,
IKB, Mizuho, Nomura, Rabobank & Societe Generale
ReG ISIN XS0889217716
144A ISIN XS0889217989
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 450bp
Issue price 99.500
ReG ISIN XS0889225651
144A ISIN XS0889225818
* * * *
Common terms
Maturity Date February 15, 2020
Payment Date February 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs, KKR, Unicredit,
IKB, Mizuho, Nomura, Rabobank & Societe Generale
