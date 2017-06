* India's federal bond yields will be in range ahead of the advance GDP estimates for the current fiscal year to be released by the government around 0530GMT. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.91 percent, down 1 basis point. * The RBI revised its growth estimate for FY13 to 5.5 percent from 5.8 percent at its January policy review. * RBI Governor D Subbarao will address the press after the central bank board meet around 0715GMT, with dealers eagerly awaiting comments on the possibility of further rate cuts and scope of open market operations. * Brent crude oil futures posted a modest rise on Wednesday on economic optimism, while U.S. crude prices slipped after data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil inventories. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)