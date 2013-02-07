* USD/INR likely to gain on overnight euro weakness,
Asian stock losses. The pair closed at 53.155/165 on Wednesday.
* Nifty futures in Singapore trading 0.18 percent lower,
while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index is 0.16 percent
down.
* Most Asian currencies are trading with losses. For a snapshot,
see.
* Dealers say oil bids and weak shares supporting pair despite
substantial inflows.
* Provisional figures show foreign funds bought $213.79 million
of equities on Wednesday, ahead of NTPC's share sale.
* The floor price for state-run power utility NTPC Ltd's
share sale, scheduled for Thursday, has been set at
145 rupees, or a 4.5 percent discount to its Wednesday's close,
said the company, valuing the sale at about $2.14 billion.
* Advance GDP estimates for 2012/13 will be watched for possible
future policy signals.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)