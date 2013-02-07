* USD/INR likely to gain on overnight euro weakness, Asian stock losses. The pair closed at 53.155/165 on Wednesday. * Nifty futures in Singapore trading 0.18 percent lower, while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index is 0.16 percent down. * Most Asian currencies are trading with losses. For a snapshot, see. * Dealers say oil bids and weak shares supporting pair despite substantial inflows. * Provisional figures show foreign funds bought $213.79 million of equities on Wednesday, ahead of NTPC's share sale. * The floor price for state-run power utility NTPC Ltd's share sale, scheduled for Thursday, has been set at 145 rupees, or a 4.5 percent discount to its Wednesday's close, said the company, valuing the sale at about $2.14 billion. * Advance GDP estimates for 2012/13 will be watched for possible future policy signals. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)