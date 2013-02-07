* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.18 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan fell 0.19 percent. * Asian shares and the euro paused on Thursday, marking time ahead of a European Central Bank policy decision and remarks from ECB President Mario Draghi on prospects for the euro zone economy. * On watch, India to release advance GDP estimates for 2012/13, and NTPC share sale, floor price for which has been set at 145 rupees, or a 4.5 percent discount to its Wednesday's close. * Earnings on Thursday: ACC, Ambuja Cement, MRF, Aurobindo Pharma. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)