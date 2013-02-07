* USD/INR lower, helped by custodial inflows, though
overnight euro weakness, stocks limit losses. The pair at
53.09/11 versus 53.155/165 on Wednesday.
* Local shares down 0.3 percent in opening trades.
* Provisional figures show foreign funds bought $213.79 million
of equities on Wednesday, ahead of NTPC's share sale.
* The floor price for state-run power utility NTPC Ltd's
share sale, scheduled for Thursday, has been set at
145 rupees, or a 4.5 percent discount to its Wednesday's close,
said the company, valuing the sale at about $2.14 billion.
* Advance GDP estimates for 2012/13 will be watched for any
greenshoots in the economy after recent reform steps.
* The Indian rupee will strengthen slightly over the next 12
months, building on recent gains following a series of reforms
by the government aimed at bringing its finances under control,
a Reuters poll showed.
