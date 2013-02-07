* USD/INR lower, helped by custodial inflows, though overnight euro weakness, stocks limit losses. The pair at 53.09/11 versus 53.155/165 on Wednesday. * Local shares down 0.3 percent in opening trades. * Provisional figures show foreign funds bought $213.79 million of equities on Wednesday, ahead of NTPC's share sale. * The floor price for state-run power utility NTPC Ltd's share sale, scheduled for Thursday, has been set at 145 rupees, or a 4.5 percent discount to its Wednesday's close, said the company, valuing the sale at about $2.14 billion. * Advance GDP estimates for 2012/13 will be watched for any greenshoots in the economy after recent reform steps. * The Indian rupee will strengthen slightly over the next 12 months, building on recent gains following a series of reforms by the government aimed at bringing its finances under control, a Reuters poll showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)