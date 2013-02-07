* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield inches down 1 basis point to 7.90 percent with traders awaiting the advance growth estimate for the full fiscal year to be released at 0530 GMT. * The data is unlikely to have a major impact unless the government significantly diverges from previous projections. The RBI revised its growth estimate for FY13 to 5.5 percent from 5.8 percent at its January policy review. * RBI Governor D. Subbarao will address the press after the central bank board meeting around 0715 GMT, with dealers eagerly awaiting comments on the possibility of further rate cuts and scope of open market operations. * A rise in global crude oil prices will, however, limit the downside to bond yields. Brent crude oil futures posted a modest rise on Wednesday on economic optimism, while U.S. crude prices slipped after data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil inventories. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)