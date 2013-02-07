* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield inches
down 1 basis point to 7.90 percent with traders awaiting the
advance growth estimate for the full fiscal year to be released
at 0530 GMT.
* The data is unlikely to have a major impact unless the
government significantly diverges from previous projections. The
RBI revised its growth estimate for FY13 to 5.5 percent from 5.8
percent at its January policy review.
* RBI Governor D. Subbarao will address the press after the
central bank board meeting around 0715 GMT, with dealers eagerly
awaiting comments on the possibility of further rate cuts and
scope of open market operations.
* A rise in global crude oil prices will, however, limit the
downside to bond yields. Brent crude oil futures posted a modest
rise on Wednesday on economic optimism, while U.S. crude prices
slipped after data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil
inventories.
