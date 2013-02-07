* The BSE index falls 0.1 percent, and the 50-share NSE index also down 0.07 percent. * Shares in India's Cipla Ltd fall 1.8 percent, a day after the company's October-December net profit missed estimates. * Morgan Stanley and CLSA also downgrade their ratings on Cipla, citing lower-than-expected margins and earnings outlook. * State-run power utility NTPC Ltd's shares fell 1.2 percent after the floor price of its share sale, scheduled later in the day, was set at 145 rupees, or a 4.5 percent discount to its Wednesday's close. * Investors continue to remain cautious ahead of the 2013/14 federal budget to be announced later this month, which is seen as a key test of commitments to shore up finance. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)