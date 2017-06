* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield extended its fall to 7.87 percent, down 4 basis points on day, after the government projected full-year growth at 5 percent, the lowest in a decade. * Analysts were mixed over whether the downwardly revised estimate was more realistic compared with the central bank's 5.5 percent projection, with some saying the final figure may be higher than the government's forecast. * Traders expect the 10-year bond yield to broadly hold in a 7.85 to 7.93 percent range until the auction on Friday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)