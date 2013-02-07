* USD/INR higher with some buying coming in after weak GDP numbers, say dealers. The pair at 53.20/22 versus 53.155/165 close on Wednesday. * Foreign bank dealer says some further weakness in INR may come in post data, though immediate reaction is muted. * Oil buying has also been supporting the pair. * India's slowest growth in a decade could be worse than anticipated, as preliminary data released on Thursday showed the economy set to have grown 5.0 percent in fiscal year ending next month, underscoring the urgent need for reforms to boost growth. * The Indian rupee will strengthen slightly over the next 12 months, building on recent gains following a series of reforms by the government aimed at bringing its finances under control, a Reuters poll showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)