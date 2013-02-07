* USD/INR higher with some buying coming in after weak
GDP numbers, say dealers. The pair at 53.20/22 versus 53.155/165
close on Wednesday.
* Foreign bank dealer says some further weakness in INR may come
in post data, though immediate reaction is muted.
* Oil buying has also been supporting the pair.
* India's slowest growth in a decade could be worse than
anticipated, as preliminary data released on Thursday showed the
economy set to have grown 5.0 percent in fiscal year ending next
month, underscoring the urgent need for reforms to boost growth.
* The Indian rupee will strengthen slightly over the next 12
months, building on recent gains following a series of reforms
by the government aimed at bringing its finances under control,
a Reuters poll showed.
