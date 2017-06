* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.25 percent while the 1-year rate down 2 bps at 7.62 percent after the government announced a lower-than-anticipated advance economic growth estimate for FY13. * India's slowest growth in a decade could be worse than anticipated, as preliminary data showed the economy set to have grown 5.0 percent in fiscal year ending next month, underscoring the urgent need for reforms to boost growth. * The negative spread between the 5-year and 1-year rate has risen to 37 bps from a low of 34 bps in mid-January. Traders expect spread to remain around 41-43 bps level until the next rate cut by the central bank. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)