* Shares in Ambuja Cements Ltd fall 2 percent on expectations the company will post lower-than-expected earnings for the October-December quarter later in the day, dealers say. * Morgan Stanley reduced its rating on Ambuja Cements to "equalweight" from "overweight" on Wednesday, saying valuations already reflect expectations of firmer cement prices and a "structurally positive" outlook for the sector.