India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Shares in Ambuja Cements Ltd fall 2 percent on expectations the company will post lower-than-expected earnings for the October-December quarter later in the day, dealers say. * Morgan Stanley reduced its rating on Ambuja Cements to "equalweight" from "overweight" on Wednesday, saying valuations already reflect expectations of firmer cement prices and a "structurally positive" outlook for the sector. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.