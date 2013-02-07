* India's repo borrowing spikes again on indirect tax outflows,
also NTPC share sale related outflows, says dealer.
* Repo borrowings rise to 1.17 trillion rupees after falling
below the 1-trillion-rupee mark for three successive sessions.
* Overnight cash rates at 7.70/7.75 percent, versus
7.90-8.00 pct last close.
* Some cash tightness also on account of subscription to
government's stake sale in NTPC, which is expected to raise
$2.25 billion.
* RBI deputy governor H.R. Khan reiterates that the central bank
will buy bonds via open market operations if needed.
* Total volumes reported on the CCIL were at 121.39 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.85 percent. CBLO volumes
were at 340.13 billion rupees with a weighted average rate of
7.65 percent.
