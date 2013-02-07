* India's repo borrowing spikes again on indirect tax outflows, also NTPC share sale related outflows, says dealer. * Repo borrowings rise to 1.17 trillion rupees after falling below the 1-trillion-rupee mark for three successive sessions. * Overnight cash rates at 7.70/7.75 percent, versus 7.90-8.00 pct last close. * Some cash tightness also on account of subscription to government's stake sale in NTPC, which is expected to raise $2.25 billion. * RBI deputy governor H.R. Khan reiterates that the central bank will buy bonds via open market operations if needed. * Total volumes reported on the CCIL were at 121.39 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.85 percent. CBLO volumes were at 340.13 billion rupees with a weighted average rate of 7.65 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)