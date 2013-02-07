* The BSE index falls 0.17 percent, and the 50-share NSE index also down 0.22 percent. * Shares extended their fall, led by a decline in banking stocks, after preliminary data released on Thursday showed India's slowest growth in a decade could be worse than anticipated as the economy is set to have grown 5.0 percent in fiscal year ending next month. * ICICI Bank down 1.2 percent, while State Bank of India drops 1 percent. * Shares in India's Cipla Ltd fall 2.6 percent, a day after the company's October-December net profit missed estimates. * State-run power utility NTPC Ltd's shares fell 2.3 percent after the floor price of its share sale, scheduled later in the day, was set at 145 rupees, or a 4.5 percent discount to its Wednesday's close. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)