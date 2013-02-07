* NTPC's weight in MSCI India index would rise from 0.63 percent to 1.79 percent as the company's free float stock increases after its offer for sale, Citigroup said in a note, quoting MSCI. * The Indian government will sell 783.26 million shares, or 9.5 percent stake, in NTPC through a single-day auction, as part of its drive to raise 270 billion rupees ($5.1 billion) by selling shares in some state enterprises in the 2012/13 fiscal year. * Citigroup also adds that NTPC's weight would increase in FTSE and Nifty indexes as well in March and April/May respectively, which should lead to a lot of passive demand/flows in the stock. * The investment bank expects MSCI to implement changes at its quarterly rebalancing on Feb 28. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)