* USD/INR 1-year forward premiums ease to 349.75 points versus a 14-year high of 355 points on Wednesday. * "Custodial flows have also come in forwards which has helped receiving. We have seen inquiries in the July and September tenors," says a state-run bank dealer. * Premiums had shot up to 14-year highs, especially in the longer tenor segments, as foreign investors hedged in the forwards market against inflows in spot. * Spot USD/INR at 53.25/26 vs 53.155/165 at Wednesday's close. * INR will strengthen around 1 percent to 52.50 in 12 months, a Reuters poll showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)