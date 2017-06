* India's benchmark 10-yr bond yld down 4 bps at 7.87 pct, though off a one-week low of 7.85 pct, after lower-than-expected 2012/13 advance growth estimate. * Bonds also gain after RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao says will take into account advance GDP numbers when framing monetary policy at its next review in March. * Traders expect the 10-yr bond yld to hold in a 7.85-7.93 pct range until 120 bln rupees auction on Friday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)