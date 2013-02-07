BRIEF-Virnetx, Japanese private equity alliance to launch Gabriel Technologies in Japan
Feb 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date February 15, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 45bp
Reoffer price 99.853
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 50bp
Payment Date February 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0890039620
* COLLECTOR AB - LIZA NYBERG – NEW CEO IN PLACE FROM 1 SEPTEMBER