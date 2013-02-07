Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower Stadt Bern
Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 25, 2028
Coupon 1.50 pct
Issue price 100.120
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Zurcher Kantonalbank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0206728823
