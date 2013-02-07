Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Stadt Bern

Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 25, 2028

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price 100.120

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Zurcher Kantonalbank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0206728823

