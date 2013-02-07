Feb 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date April 14, 2016

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.865

Spread Minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN US65562QAU94

