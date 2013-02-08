* Indian federal bond yields are likely to be higher as crude price spikes again, auction supply comes in, say dealers. The benchmark 10-year bond yield had closed 3 basis points lower at 7.88 percent on Thursday. * Brent crude oil rose to a near five-month high above $117 a barrel on Thursday after Iran rejected calls for direct talks with the United States, while U.S. crude prices fell amid pressure from growing domestic stockpiles in the Midwest. * The RBI will auction 120 billion rupees of debt in the session, including 60 billion rupees of the benchmark bond. * However, bonds will find support after advance economic growth estimate pegged FY13 GDP to expand at 5 percent, the lowest official projection so far. * RBI Governor D Subbarao's comments that the advance GDP numbers will be factored in the March policy will build rate cut hopes. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)