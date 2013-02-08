* Indian federal bond yields are likely to be higher as crude
price spikes again, auction supply comes in, say dealers. The
benchmark 10-year bond yield had closed 3 basis
points lower at 7.88 percent on Thursday.
* Brent crude oil rose to a near five-month high above $117 a
barrel on Thursday after Iran rejected calls for direct talks
with the United States, while U.S. crude prices fell amid
pressure from growing domestic stockpiles in the Midwest.
* The RBI will auction 120 billion rupees of debt in the
session, including 60 billion rupees of the benchmark bond.
* However, bonds will find support after advance economic growth
estimate pegged FY13 GDP to expand at 5 percent, the lowest
official projection so far.
* RBI Governor D Subbarao's comments that the advance GDP
numbers will be factored in the March policy will build rate cut
hopes.
