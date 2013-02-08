India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.05 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan rose 0.3 percent. * Asian shares were capped on Friday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi noted risks still facing the euro zone economy, turning investor sentiment more cautious ahead of Chinese trade data for January due out during the session. * Traders say the sentiment is to sell on any small rally or rallies that are not sustainable due to lack of triggers and some populist expectations from 2013 budget. * Financial results on Friday: Cadila Healthcare, Hindalco Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Canara Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Chemicals (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.