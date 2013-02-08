* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.05 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan rose 0.3 percent. * Asian shares were capped on Friday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi noted risks still facing the euro zone economy, turning investor sentiment more cautious ahead of Chinese trade data for January due out during the session. * Traders say the sentiment is to sell on any small rally or rallies that are not sustainable due to lack of triggers and some populist expectations from 2013 budget. * Financial results on Friday: Cadila Healthcare, Hindalco Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Canara Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Chemicals (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)