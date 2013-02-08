* USD/INR is likely to rise in tandem with drop in
Asian FX as European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's comments
drags the euro lower. The pair closed at 53.22/23 on Thursday.
* Nifty futures in Singapore are trading 0.05 percent
lower, while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index is 0.2
percent up.
* Asian currencies are trading with losses. For a snapshot, see
.
* The euro hovers near a two-week low on Friday after the ECB
chief said on Thursday he would monitor the impact of the
currency's strength, making more straightforward remarks on the
exchange rate than many had expected.
* India raised $2.15 billion by selling shares in NTPC, with
more than half of shares on offer bid by foreigners. Stake sales
in four more companies are likely by March.
