* USD/INR is likely to rise in tandem with drop in Asian FX as European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's comments drags the euro lower. The pair closed at 53.22/23 on Thursday. * Nifty futures in Singapore are trading 0.05 percent lower, while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index is 0.2 percent up. * Asian currencies are trading with losses. For a snapshot, see . * The euro hovers near a two-week low on Friday after the ECB chief said on Thursday he would monitor the impact of the currency's strength, making more straightforward remarks on the exchange rate than many had expected. * India raised $2.15 billion by selling shares in NTPC, with more than half of shares on offer bid by foreigners. Stake sales in four more companies are likely by March. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)