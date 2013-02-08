* Standard Chartered remains "overweight" on India government bond duration and recommends investors buy the 10-yr bond with a target of 7.50 pct and a stop loss at 7.95 pct. * The bank expects no supply in rest of fiscal year after the auction scheduled for Feb. 22, turning demand/supply balance favourable. * Recent RBI comments also suggest OMOs may happen to manage a potential banking system liquidity deficit in mid-March during advance tax outflows, StanChart says in a note. * Expectations for further policy rate easing will also persist, given the view that February WPI inflation will be close to 7 percent, according to the note. * USD/INR is expected to remain range-bound but volatile until there are discernible signs of a sustained improvement in India's balance of payments, it adds. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)