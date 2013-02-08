* Standard Chartered remains "overweight" on India government
bond duration and recommends investors buy the 10-yr
bond with a target of 7.50 pct and a stop loss
at 7.95 pct.
* The bank expects no supply in rest of fiscal year after the
auction scheduled for Feb. 22, turning demand/supply balance
favourable.
* Recent RBI comments also suggest OMOs may happen to manage a
potential banking system liquidity deficit in mid-March during
advance tax outflows, StanChart says in a note.
* Expectations for further policy rate easing will also persist,
given the view that February WPI inflation will be close to 7
percent, according to the note.
* USD/INR is expected to remain range-bound but
volatile until there are discernible signs of a sustained
improvement in India's balance of payments, it adds.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)