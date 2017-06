* Indian federal bond yields lower with benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 bp lower at 7.87 percent. * Yields ease after weak advance GDP estimates on Thursday build in some hopes of rate cuts in March policy. * RBI Governor D Subbarao said the advance GDP numbers will be factored in the March policy. * However, gains limited ahead of fresh supply with RBI to auction 120 billion rupees of bonds in session. * Brent crude oil rose to a near five-month high above $117 a barrel on Thursday after Iran rejected calls for direct talks with the United States. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)