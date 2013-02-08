* The BSE index down 0.01 percent, while the 50-share NSE index rises 0.05 percent. * Cement companies fall after earnings on Thursday trail market estimates: ACC Ltd falls 1.2 percent and Ambuja Cement Ltd is down 2.9 percent. * Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd share drop 5.8 percent, after more than a dozen block deals on both National Stock Exchange and BSE. * Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd shares gain 1 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd rises 0.8 percent ahead of quarterly earnings due later in the day. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)