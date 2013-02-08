* Shares in Indian cement makers fall after October-December earnings fail to impress investors. * Ambuja Cements' net profit fell by 29.8 percent to 2.12 billion rupees, while ACC Ltd on Thursday reported a 49 percent fall in net profit. * Weak results are dashing some of last month's optimism that cement prices would rise if capacity lags demand. * Deutsche Bank downgraded ACC rating to "hold" from "buy", saying October-December earnings had come in below its forecast and noting lower demand and prices for cement were casting doubts about the health of the industry. * Ambuja Cements shares fall 5.2 percent while ACC is down 1.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)