* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.86 percent on hopes the RBI may cut rates yet again in March. * Weaker-than-expected advance growth estimate prompts buying in bonds. * Governor D. Subbarao's comments on taking into account the advance growth estimates while formulating March policy seen as a positive. * Traders to monitor auction results due later in the day for immediate cues. For a poll * 10-year bond seen in 7.85 to 7.90 percent range in the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)