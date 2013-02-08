India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* India's software services exporters gain, with Infosys Ltd up 0.4 percent, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up 3 percent, and Wipro Ltd up 1.2 percent. * Gains come a day after Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's quarterly profit modestly beat estimates, helped by a rise in demand from Europe. * The results confirm that revenues of Indian software services exporters continue to outperform Cognizant's, making the U.S.-listed IT company still not too much of a competitive threat, analysts say. * Barclays says Cognizant's annual guidance "poses no risk" to its forecasts for Indian IT companies and indicates company's revenue growth would continue to lag Infosys for another quarter. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.