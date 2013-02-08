* India's software services exporters gain, with Infosys Ltd up 0.4 percent, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up 3 percent, and Wipro Ltd up 1.2 percent. * Gains come a day after Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's quarterly profit modestly beat estimates, helped by a rise in demand from Europe. * The results confirm that revenues of Indian software services exporters continue to outperform Cognizant's, making the U.S.-listed IT company still not too much of a competitive threat, analysts say. * Barclays says Cognizant's annual guidance "poses no risk" to its forecasts for Indian IT companies and indicates company's revenue growth would continue to lag Infosys for another quarter. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)