* USD/INR rises to its highest in over a week, at
53.59/60, 53.6525 intraday high, versus 53.22/23 close on
Thursday.
* Private bank dealer says rumour of about $400 inflows from
NTPC sale earlier in the session, when the pair was at
53.43-53.45 area.
* "Basically the market anticipated NTPC inflow and accordingly
positioned. Once the selling is missing, market bids are
gradually coming down," says private bank dealer.
* India raised $2.15 billion by selling shares in NTPC, with
more than half of shares on offer bid by foreigners. Stake sales
in four more companies are likely by March.
* Euro weakness also continuing to weigh on the rupee. The euro
fell 1 percent against the yen on Friday, with the Japanese
currency strengthening on doubts about whether the new Japanese
administration will be able to appoint a central bank governor
who will pursue aggressive monetary easing.
