* USD/INR rises to its highest in over a week, at 53.59/60, 53.6525 intraday high, versus 53.22/23 close on Thursday. * Private bank dealer says rumour of about $400 inflows from NTPC sale earlier in the session, when the pair was at 53.43-53.45 area. * "Basically the market anticipated NTPC inflow and accordingly positioned. Once the selling is missing, market bids are gradually coming down," says private bank dealer. * India raised $2.15 billion by selling shares in NTPC, with more than half of shares on offer bid by foreigners. Stake sales in four more companies are likely by March. * Euro weakness also continuing to weigh on the rupee. The euro fell 1 percent against the yen on Friday, with the Japanese currency strengthening on doubts about whether the new Japanese administration will be able to appoint a central bank governor who will pursue aggressive monetary easing.