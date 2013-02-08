* The BSE index gains 0.14 percent, while the 50-share NSE index falls 0.02 percent. * Cement companies fall after October-December earnings fail to impress market participants. ACC Ltd falls 2.12 percent and Ambuja Cement Ltd is down 4.8 percent. * Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd shares fall 1.2 percent ahead of December quarter earnings. * However, Infosys Ltd rises 0.4 percent and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 2.9 percent after Cognizant earnings. * The results confirm that revenues of Indian software services exporters continue to outperform Cognizant's, making the U.S.-listed IT company still not too much of a competitive threat. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)