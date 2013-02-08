* Inflation and industrial output data are the next key test for
Indian debt and FX markets, after the Reserve Bank of India
disappointed investors on Jan. 29 with a cautious stance on
future monetary policy, despite cutting interest rates by 25
basis points.
* Headline wholesale price inflation of 7 percent or below could
trigger a rally in bonds, dealers say, increasing the prospect
that the RBI will again cut the repo rate at its policy review
in March.
* Bond investors are also awaiting any possible debt auction
cancellation given the government is expected to have built up
large cash balances after restraining its spending.
* The cut in cash reserve ratio (CRR), also announced on Jan.
29, will become effective on Saturday, injecting 180 billion
rupees of liquidity in the system.
* Benchmark federal bonds likely to trade in a 7.80-7.90 percent
band during the week, according to traders.
* The rupee is expected to hold in a 53.50 to 54.25
range to the dollar next week.
KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
Sat: Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, SEBI Chairman U.K.Sinha to
attend launch of MCX-SX stock exchange.
Mon: RBI chief Subbarao to deliver speech at a central
bank-funded research institute, January trade data (tentative).
Tues: December industrial output, January CPI
Wed : T-bills sale
Thurs: Jan. WPI inflation
Fri: Forex reserves data
