* Inflation and industrial output data are the next key test for Indian debt and FX markets, after the Reserve Bank of India disappointed investors on Jan. 29 with a cautious stance on future monetary policy, despite cutting interest rates by 25 basis points. * Headline wholesale price inflation of 7 percent or below could trigger a rally in bonds, dealers say, increasing the prospect that the RBI will again cut the repo rate at its policy review in March. * Bond investors are also awaiting any possible debt auction cancellation given the government is expected to have built up large cash balances after restraining its spending. * The cut in cash reserve ratio (CRR), also announced on Jan. 29, will become effective on Saturday, injecting 180 billion rupees of liquidity in the system. * Benchmark federal bonds likely to trade in a 7.80-7.90 percent band during the week, according to traders. * The rupee is expected to hold in a 53.50 to 54.25 range to the dollar next week. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH Sat: Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, SEBI Chairman U.K.Sinha to attend launch of MCX-SX stock exchange. Mon: RBI chief Subbarao to deliver speech at a central bank-funded research institute, January trade data (tentative). Tues: December industrial output, January CPI Wed : T-bills sale Thurs: Jan. WPI inflation Fri: Forex reserves data (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)