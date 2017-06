* India's benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate edged down 2 basis points to 7.23 percent while the one-year rate inched 1 basis point lower to 7.61 percent. * Traders say expectations of a likely rate cut by the central bank in March following the weak advance GDP estimates for the current fiscal year ending March is seen prompting receiving pressure. * The negative spread between the two rates which is currently at 38 basis points is seen widening further to about 41-43 basis points in the near term. * Traders to watch the factory output data on Tuesday and the wholesale price based inflation print on Thursday for near-term direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)