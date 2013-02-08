* India's overnight cash rates back around repo levels at 7.80/7.85 percent, versus 7.45/7.55 pct last close on reserves reporting day. * RBI's cash reserve ratio cut comes into effect on Saturday which will inject 180 billion rupees of liquidity in the system. * Traders will also await word on any possible auction cancellation due to build-up of large cash balances. * Repo borrowing at 584.60 billion rupees in morning auction. Bids had spiked to 1.17 trillion rupees on Thursday on advance tax outflows, NTPC related outflows. * RBI deputy governor H.R. Khan reiterates that the central bank will buy bonds via open market operations if needed. * "With government's intention to contain the fiscal deficit at 5.3 pct in the current fiscal, we expect a steady spending from the larger cash balance lying with the RBI, thus achieving the spending target of 30 pct set for the last quarters for most of the government departments," A.K. Capital said in a note. * Total volumes reported on the CCIL were at 124.23 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.83 percent. CBLO volumes were at 216.35 billion rupees with a weighted average rate of 6.99 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)