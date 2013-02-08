* December quarter earnings and WPI inflation will be the key for Indian shares in the short term. * MCX-SX stock exchange launches equities trading. Volumes will be watched given its history of competition with the National Stock Exchange. * Dealers say any headline inflation reading of 7 percent or lower may lead to gains in shares on hopes of a March rate cut. * Also on watch, domestic institutional outflows where pace of selling has accelerated in 2013, relative to inflows from foreign investors. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Sat: Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, SEBI Chairman U.K.Sinha at the launch of MCX-SX stock exchange. Mon: Earnings of Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Tata Power Co Tues: December IIP, January CPI, earnings of Hindustan Petroleum Corp, SAIL Wed : Bharat Petroleum Corp, Tata Steel earnings Thurs: January WPI inflation, earnings of Dr.Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, GAIL India, DLF (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)