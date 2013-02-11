* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is expected to open higher versus its Friday's close of 7.84 percent as the finance ministry's statement post market hours on Friday is likely to hurt sentiment. * India is likely to grow at 5.5 percent or slightly more in the fiscal year ending next month and the central statistical organisation is likely to revise figures in its final estimates, finance ministry said in a statement on Friday. * The economy will grow by 5.5 percent this fiscal year and 6-7 percent in the next fiscal year, the finance minister reiterated on Saturday. * Bonds rallied last week on the back of the lower-than-expected 5 percent growth estimate from the CSO but other positives like the possibility of the auction getting cancelled will limit a sharp fall. * Traders will be watching the factory output data on Tuesday and the inflation data on Thursday for near-term direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)