* USD/INR is expected to tread water versus Friday's close of 53.50/51 amid lack of clear direction with most other Asian markets closed for the lunar new year holidays. * India is likely to grow at 5.5 percent or slightly more in the fiscal year ending next month and the central statistical organisation is likely to revise figures in its final estimates, finance ministry said in a statement on Friday. * The pair is seen opening around 53.40 and moving in a 53.30 to 53.60 range initially in the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently flat. * Traders will take near-term cues from the industrial output data on Tuesday and inflation data on Thursday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)