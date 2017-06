* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield inches 1 basis point higher at 7.85 percent as crude oil hit a nine-month high on Friday on strong Chinese oil imports. * The finance ministry expects the economy to grow at 5.5 percent or slightly more in the fiscal year, substantially higher than the statistical office's projection of 5 percent. * Traders will be watching the factory output data on Tuesday and the inflation data on Thursday for near-term direction. * Bonds will find support after the government says it will not borrow more this FY, stick to 5.3 pct deficit. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)