* USD/INR edges higher to 53.70/71 versus its Friday's close of 53.50/51, tracking the euro's losses versus the dollar and on the back of demand from oil firms and other importers. * Dealers expect trading to be rangebound with most Asian markets closed for the lunar new year holidays and suggest volumes may be slightly lower than average. * Traders will be watching the domestic sharemarket moves for direction during the day. * Oil firms have been major buyers so far with supply being very limited. * The pair is expected to hold in a 53.50-53.80 range. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)