* BGR Energy Systems Ltd shares decline as much as 2.9 percent to a one-year low after margins miss estimates and as high interest costs resulted in a 24.3 percent fall in December quarter net profit. * The energy equipment maker on Friday reported a sequential decline in backlog to 136 billion rupees versus 140 billion rupees as of end-Sep 2012, implying lack of any major order wins in the third quarter. * "We expect margins to remain under pressure as more competitively bid EPC and BTG orders start contributing to revenue over the next few quarters," Goldman Sachs said in a note. * At 0451 GMT shares are down 2.2 percent at 229.90 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/ manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)