* India's overnight cash rates little changed at
7.80/7.90 percent compared with its Friday's close of 7.80/7.85
percent, as demand for funds is strong at the start of a fresh
reporting fortnight.
* The cut in banks' cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points became
effective on Feb. 9 and released 180 billion rupees into the
system.
* Traders expect cash rates to hold between 7.70 and 7.90
percent in the first week of the new reporting fortnight.
* Banks borrow 1.09 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo
window, higher than a combined 1.08 trillion rupees on Friday at
the twin repo auctions.
* Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform stand at 112.25 billion rupees at a weighed average
rate of 7.85 percent.
