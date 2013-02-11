* India's overnight cash rates little changed at 7.80/7.90 percent compared with its Friday's close of 7.80/7.85 percent, as demand for funds is strong at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. * The cut in banks' cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points became effective on Feb. 9 and released 180 billion rupees into the system. * Traders expect cash rates to hold between 7.70 and 7.90 percent in the first week of the new reporting fortnight. * Banks borrow 1.09 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window, higher than a combined 1.08 trillion rupees on Friday at the twin repo auctions. * Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform stand at 112.25 billion rupees at a weighed average rate of 7.85 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)