* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield still 1 basis point higher at 7.85 percent after cbank chief says inflation still remains high. * Traders speculate the possibility of an open market operation this week after repo borrowing remains above 1 trillion rupees for a third session. * "Crude remains a worry as it looks likely having breached $115 a barrel decisively. But with only two auctions over the next 7-8 weeks, the market will remain more focused on demand-supply dynamics," says a primary bank dealer. * However, bonds will remain supported on talk of auction postponement, FII debt limit auctions next week and OMO hopes.