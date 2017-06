* USD/INR continues to trade stronger at 53.65/66 versus its previous close of 53.50/51 on the back of dollar demand from oil firms. * Traders, however, say volumes lower than average with most other Asian markets closed for the lunar new year holidays. * Domestic shares largely flat in the absence of any major regional cues. * Euro's fall to a two-week low for a fleeting moment versus the dollar also boosting sentiment for the USD/INR pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)