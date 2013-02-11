BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index is down 0.04 percent and the 50-share NSE index falls 0.06 percent. * With the Lunar New Year holiday shutting most Asian financial centres, including those in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea, trading was light and potentially volatile on those exchanges that remained open. * ITC falls 1.6 percent on profit-taking, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp fell 1.8 percent ahead of its December quarter earnings later in the day. * Financial stocks fall on continued concerns on India's economic growth after government estimates on Friday showed FY13 growth could be worse than expected. * ICICI Bank falls 0.74 percent while Housing Development Finance Corp is down 0.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.