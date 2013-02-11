* India's overnight indexed swaps higher, tracking high cash
deficit, spike in crude oil prices, say dealers.
* The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate
up 2 basis points at 7.25 percent while the
one-year rate inched 2 basis points up to 7.62
percent.
* Dealers say January headline inflation will be crucial for
rates with a reading below 7 percent likely to be positively
taken by markets.
* Indian inflation likely eased again in January to its lowest
level in over three years due to a smaller rise in prices for
manufactured goods, according to a Reuters poll.
* The negative spread between the 1-year and 5-year currently at
37 bps.
* "The spread can steepen over the medium term but for that the
RBI has to cut more," adds dealer.
