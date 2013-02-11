* India's overnight indexed swaps higher, tracking high cash deficit, spike in crude oil prices, say dealers. * The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 2 basis points at 7.25 percent while the one-year rate inched 2 basis points up to 7.62 percent. * Dealers say January headline inflation will be crucial for rates with a reading below 7 percent likely to be positively taken by markets. * Indian inflation likely eased again in January to its lowest level in over three years due to a smaller rise in prices for manufactured goods, according to a Reuters poll. * The negative spread between the 1-year and 5-year currently at 37 bps. * "The spread can steepen over the medium term but for that the RBI has to cut more," adds dealer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)